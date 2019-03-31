Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850,072 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/magnus-financial-group-llc-invests-219000-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.