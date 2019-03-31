Magnum Hits Market Capitalization of $922.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $922.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00422051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.01578565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00238821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.