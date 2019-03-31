Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $569.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 14,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $254,415.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,647,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,643,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 392,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

