Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $17.28 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,466 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

