Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $24.37 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $558,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,709 shares of company stock valued at $126,638,832. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

