Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $23.13 Million Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,099 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 9.91% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,614,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,443,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,923,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 174,844 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,133,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,008,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $50,488.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,361 shares of company stock valued at $66,816 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 384.77% and a negative return on equity of 101.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/macquarie-group-ltd-has-23-13-million-holdings-in-adamas-pharmaceuticals-inc-adms.html.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.