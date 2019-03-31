Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 694,210 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BPFH. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BPFH opened at $10.96 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $918.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/macquarie-group-ltd-decreases-holdings-in-boston-private-financial-hldg-inc-bpfh.html.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.