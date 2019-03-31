MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.36, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.37. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $25.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $70,884.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,345.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $153,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

