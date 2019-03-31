Mackay Shields LLC Has $706,000 Stake in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 594,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,005,000 after buying an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,681,000 after buying an additional 51,001 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 973,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,250,000 after buying an additional 118,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,923,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 1,779 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $141,964.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $1,763,475.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,633,216.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 470,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,067,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

