Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 41,775 Tredegar Co. (TG)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 107,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $535.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $26.50.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Tredegar had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $275.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on TG. TheStreet upgraded Tredegar from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

