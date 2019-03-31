Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Progressive comprises 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Progressive by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,463,000 after acquiring an additional 850,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $350,694.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $783,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,080.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,519 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 4,400,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,497. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

