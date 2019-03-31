Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

LULU stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $86.32 and a one year high of $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $45,000,876.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

