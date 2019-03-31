LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,587,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,020,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,552,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,020,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,552,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,543,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $45.80 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

