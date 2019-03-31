LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,013 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 739.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 309,044 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 207,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,156 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

