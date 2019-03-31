LPL Financial LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (MUA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

NYSE MUA opened at $14.85 on Friday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/lpl-financial-llc-has-331000-stake-in-blackrock-muniassets-fund-inc-mua.html.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.