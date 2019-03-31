LPL Financial LLC Has $322,000 Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,130,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,887,000 after purchasing an additional 423,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,208,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,508,000 after purchasing an additional 387,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,508,000 after purchasing an additional 387,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 809,567 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.46 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $331,732.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $767,482. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

