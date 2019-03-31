LPL Financial LLC Acquires 657 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NURE opened at $28.58 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
