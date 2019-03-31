LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NURE opened at $28.58 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/lpl-financial-llc-acquires-657-shares-of-nushares-short-term-reit-etf-nure.html.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.