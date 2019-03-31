Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Loxo Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $2,773,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOXO shares. William Blair lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Ifs Securities lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.58.

NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $234.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.51. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $234.93.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

