Logitech International SA (LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $624.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $632.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.91 million. Logitech International reported sales of $592.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $864.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Logitech International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

LOGI traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 190,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,847. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

