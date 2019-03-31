Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Litigation Capital Management in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/litigation-capital-management-lit-hits-new-1-year-high-at-99-00.html.

About Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.