LiqTech International (LIQT) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.06. LiqTech International shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 12030 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIQT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,226 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,871,914 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/liqtech-international-liqt-shares-gap-down-to-2-06.html.

About LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.