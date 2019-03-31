Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,391,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,915,000 after buying an additional 136,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 179.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 508,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTRPA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/liberty-tripadvisor-holdings-inc-series-a-ltrpa-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.