Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,391,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,915,000 after buying an additional 136,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 179.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 508,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LTRPA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
