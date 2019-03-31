Lennar Co. (LEN) Stake Decreased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,850 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5,332.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,266,802 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,318,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,588,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $57.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

