Legg Mason Inc (LM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 178,222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of LM stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $704.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.90 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

