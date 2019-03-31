Legend Power Systems (LPS) Trading Up 17.8%

Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS)’s share price was up 17.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 111,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 74,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock has a market cap of $22.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.
About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
