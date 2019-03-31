Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Restaurant Brands International worth $41,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.11 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $7,315,494.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 191,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $12,262,660.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $28,000,343. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

