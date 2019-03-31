Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 65,350 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $42,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,775,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $15,260,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,874,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

