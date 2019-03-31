LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The company’s holdings include LegacyTexas Bank. The Bank offers commercial, small business, and consumer deposit and lending products, title and insurance services through its bank subsidiaries, LegacyTexas Title and LegacyTexas Insurance. It also offers brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment products. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $652,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,490 shares of company stock worth $2,196,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTXB. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

