Leerink Swann Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to “Outperform”

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.86 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $9.94 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $612.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 238,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

