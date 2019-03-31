LCNB (LCNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LCNB. ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $228.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

In related news, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,600 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $44,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Huddle sold 6,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,129 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LCNB by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LCNB by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in LCNB by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

