LCI Industries (LCII) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

LCI Industries stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.39 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

In other news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $134,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

