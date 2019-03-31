Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) shares were down 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03). Approximately 1,822,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Lansdowne Oil & Gas alerts:

WARNING: “Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Stock Price Down 14.4%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/lansdowne-oil-gas-logp-stock-price-down-14-4.html.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.