Landstar System (LSTR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.64.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Landstar System by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.