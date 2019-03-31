Lands’ End (LE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $16.61 on Friday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Lands’ End by 345.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 67.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 22.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 190,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

