Lands’ End (LE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:LE opened at $16.61 on Friday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.83.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.
