Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.82 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $9.82 million and $2.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00422452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.01584689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00240048 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006726 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

