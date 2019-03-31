Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $25,011.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $751.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.