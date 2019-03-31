Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,047,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,316 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 5.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 2.71% of Kraft Heinz worth $1,422,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

