Kornit Digital (KRNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.98. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

