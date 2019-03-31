Klaus R. Dr Veitinger Sells 12,000 Shares of Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 12,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Tricida by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

