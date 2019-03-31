KEYW (KEYW) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KEYW’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEYW. BidaskClub raised shares of KEYW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of KEYW in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KEYW presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of KEYW opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. KEYW has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $431.76 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KEYW will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KEYW by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 85,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KEYW by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 282,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEYW in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KEYW by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KEYW by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,502,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after buying an additional 732,735 shares during the last quarter.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

