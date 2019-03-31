KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

PPRUY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,918. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.