Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) a €155.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFV. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.22 ($173.51).

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €136.40 ($158.60) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a one year high of €159.20 ($185.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

