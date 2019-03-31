Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,120,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,382,000 after buying an additional 274,895 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,322,000 after purchasing an additional 943,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,572,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,894,000 after acquiring an additional 186,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $133.88 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

