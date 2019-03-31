Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $926,000 in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Stock

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Argus raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

