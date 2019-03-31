Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $393,000 Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 837.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3,401.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,167 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of FTV opened at $83.89 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $393,000 Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund-takes-393000-position-in-fortive-corp-ftv.html.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.