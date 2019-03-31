Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $368,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.56 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

