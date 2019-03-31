Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,965,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,655,964,000 after buying an additional 153,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,453,000 after buying an additional 1,033,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,590,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,414,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Syed A. Jafry purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.52 per share, for a total transaction of $241,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy J. Bernard purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $149.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

