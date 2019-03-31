Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,732 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $210,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.96 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

