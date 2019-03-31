KB Home (KBH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.54.
NYSE KBH opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in KB Home by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
