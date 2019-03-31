KB Home (KBH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.54.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. KB Home had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in KB Home by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.