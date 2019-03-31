Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,935,000 after acquiring an additional 435,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,956,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.12.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/kavar-capital-partners-llc-purchases-2166-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.